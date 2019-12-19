Singapore-based RedDoorz in talks with Indonesian government for property management deal

JAKARTA: Indonesia is exploring a potential deal with Singapore-based hotel and booking start-up RedDoorz and India's Oyo to manage some state-owned properties in a bid to improve returns, a government spokesman said.

The government of Southeast Asia's largest economy manages billions of dollars worth of assets, including some apartments and lodgings in strategic locations which it offers for rent to the public.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A collaboration with online platforms could "expand the options of asset optimalisation", including through better digital marketing, finance ministry spokesman Nufransa Wira Sakti said.

"For now, we are exploring a potential deal with apartment managers through digital marketing systems, which are Oyo and RedDoorz," he said.

RedDoorz, which claims to be the biggest hotel management and booking platform in Southeast Asia, declined to comment.

Oyo, which is backed by SoftBank's Vision Fund, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Indonesian government has been trying to better manage its assets, beginning by revaluing them in recent years and insuring some of them for the first time this year.



