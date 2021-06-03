Indonesia raises US$3 billion from global Islamic bonds: Official

JAKARTA: Indonesia sold US$3 billion from global Islamic bonds, including 30-year green sukuk, at record-low yields amid the needs to raise funds to handle the coronavirus pandemic, a senior official at the finance ministry said on Thursday (Jun 3).

Dwi Irianti, the director for shariah financing, said the country sold US$1.25 billion in five-year sukuk at 1.5 per cent yield, US$1 billion in 10-year sukuk at 2.55 per cent, and US$750 million 30-year green sukuk at 3.55 per cent.

Advertisement