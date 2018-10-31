Indonesia removes Lion Air technical director after crash: State media

JAKARTA: Indonesia's transport minister removed the technical director of the Lion Air airline and several of its technicians after the crash of one of its jets with 189 people on board, the Antara news agency reported on Wednesday (Oct 31).

"Today we will remove Lion's technical director from his duties to be replaced by someone else, as well as technical staff" who cleared the flight to depart, Budi Karya Sumadi was reported as saying.

Advertisement

It was not clear whether the removal was permanent or temporary.

Lion Air's chief executive, Edward Sirait, told Reuters he had not heard of the minister's order.