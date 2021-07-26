Indonesia's Emtek group invests US$375 million in Grab's Indonesian unit
SINGAPORE: Indonesian media conglomerate Elang Mahkota Teknologi (Emtek) is investing US$375 million in ride-hailing and payment firm Grab's Indonesia unit, the companies said in a statement on Monday (Jul 26), in what they described as a "strategic alliance".
The deal is the latest tie-up between Singapore-headquartered Grab, the region's biggest ride-hailing and food delivery firm, and Southeast Asian conglomerates, including a strategic investment by Thailand's Central Group in 2019.
The Indonesian conglomerate holds stakes in media companies as well as a controlling stake in e-wallet DANA and a stake in e-commerce site Bukalapak.
Two sources told Reuters that the deal is in part intended to lead to a shake-up in the digital payments sector and help Grab increase its stake in e-wallet OVO.
Reuters reported in 2019, citing sources, that OVO and DANA were in talks to merge.
Grab, OVO, DANA, and Emtek did not immediately answer requests for comment.