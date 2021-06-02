Indonesia's foreign visitor arrivals drop 19per cent in April year on year

Indonesia's foreign visitor arrivals drop 19per cent in April year on year

A foreign tourist takes a picture on top of Kelor Island at the Komodo National Park
FILE PHOTO: A foreign tourist takes a picture on top of Kelor Island at the Komodo National Park, Indonesia, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

JAKARTA: The number of foreign visitors to Indonesia dropped 19.33per cent in April on a yearly basis, to about 127,500, data from the statistics bureau showed on Wednesday, with global travel still disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

