Indonesia's foreign visitor arrivals drop 19per cent in April year on year
JAKARTA: The number of foreign visitors to Indonesia dropped 19.33per cent in April on a yearly basis, to about 127,500, data from the statistics bureau showed on Wednesday, with global travel still disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)