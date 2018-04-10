Indonesia's Lion Air announces purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets

Indonesian airline Lion Air Group on Tuesday announced the purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets worth US$6.24 billion at list prices, the company said in a statement.

It had placed a provisional order for the jets, the newest and largest member of the Boeing narrow-body family, last June.

Boeing said it had been listing the buyer for the deal as an unidentified customer in its order book before Lion Air's announcement.

Rusdi Kirana, co-founder of Lion Air, said the government's infrastructure expansion, which included airports, helped expanded Lion's demand for more aircraft.

