Indonesia's Lion Air confirms order for 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets

JAKARTA: Indonesian airline Lion Air Group on Tuesday announced a firm order for the purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets worth US$6.24 billion at list prices.

The rapidly expanding carrier had in June 2017 placed a provisional order for the jets, the newest and largest member of the Boeing narrow-body family.

Rusdi Kirana, co-founder of Lion Air, said the government's infrastructure expansion, which included airports, was fuelling Lion's demand for more aircraft.

Boeing Senior Vice President Asia Pacific and India Sales Dinesh Keskar said the Boeing 737 MAX 10 was due to be certified by regulators in 2020, with Lion Air expected to receive its first jets of the type soon after.

Boeing said it had been listing this deal as from an unidentified customer in its order book before Lion Air's confirmation.

Lion Air, one of Boeing's largest customers, was the first airline globally to take delivery of the smaller Boeing 737 MAX 9 earlier this year.

