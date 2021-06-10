Indonesia's retail sales growth highest since 2016 -central bank

Retail sales in Indonesia expanded for the first time in 17 months in April, rising 15.6per cent on an annual basis and compared with a 14.6per cent fall a month earlier, a central bank survey showed on Thursday.

JAKARTA: Retail sales in Indonesia expanded for the first time in 17 months in April, rising 15.6per cent on an annual basis and compared with a 14.6per cent fall a month earlier, a central bank survey showed on Thursday.

The pace of the increase was the highest since 2016 on a low base effect as sales were hit in April 2020 due to coronavirus restrictions.

Bank Indonesia said rising purchases during the Muslim fasting month also boosted the numbers. BI predicts a 12.9per cent rise in retail sales in May.

