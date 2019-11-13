Indonesia waiting on major global aviation regulators for return of 737 MAX: official

Indonesia will not approve the return of the Boeing Co 737 MAX to its skies until after aviation regulators in the United States, Europe, Brazil, Canada and China do so, an official at Indonesia's aviation regulator said on Wednesday.

"Indonesia is waiting for FAA and other big countries to recertify MAX," Sokhib Al Rokhman, head of the airworthiness and aircraft subdirectorate at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) told reporters in Jakarta, in reference to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

"We are also increasing our cooperation with ASEAN countries once FAA publishes the recertification," he said, referring to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

(Reporting by Jessica Damiana in Jakarta, writing by Jamie Freed; Editing by Himani Sarkar)