Indonesia parliament body, government agree to widen 2021 fiscal deficit to 5.7% of GDP

JAKARTA: A key Indonesian parliamentary committee on Friday (Sep 11) reached an agreement with the government to expand the 2021 budget deficit to 5.7 per cent of gross domestic product, from 5.5 per cent initially proposed by President Joko Widodo, the committee chairman said.

The 2021 economic growth target was approved at 5 per cent, the midpoint of the president's proposed range of 4.5 to 5.5 per cent, while the rest of the budget assumptions were approved by the budget committee without changes.

With the approved changes, total spending for 2021 was temporarily set at 2,750 trillion rupiah (US$184.69 billion), slightly up on the 2,747.5 trillion rupiah the president proposed in August, said committee chairman Said Abdullah.

The committee's approval will be voted on by parliament later, but its endorsement is usually passed.