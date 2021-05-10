Indonesian consumers show growing confidence for first time in a year - central bank survey

Indonesia's consumer confidence index rose to 101.5 in April, from 93.4 a month earlier, indicating optimism returning for the first time in a year as worries over the coronavirus pandemic eased, a central bank survey showed on Monday.

A reading above 100 indicates optimists outnumber pessimists on the outlook for the economy. The index had dropped below that level since April 2020, Bank Indonesia said.

The increase in the index in April was due to respondents' better perception of current economic conditions, including job availability and higher income, the survey showed.

