Indonesian palm oil plantations in Riau urged to tighten COVID-19 protocols

JAKARTA: Indonesia's palm oil association (GAPKI) is urging palm plantations in Riau to tighten COVID-19 protocols as cases in the area surge, a GAPKI official told Reuters.

Riau is in Indonesia's Sumatra island where most of the country's palm oil plantations are located.

"With cases increasing, we are compiling and providing detailed health protocol referrals, which we will urge all members to refer to," Jatmiko K. Sentosa, head of GAPKI's Riau chapter, said.

