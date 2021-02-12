Indorama pushing union for job cuts at Texas, plant: sources

Indorama Ventures PCL is pushing the United Steelworkers (USW) local union representing about 300 workers at its Port Neches, Texas, petrochemical plant to agree to job cuts, said sources familiar with the matter.

HOUSTON: Indorama Ventures PCL is pushing the United Steelworkers (USW) local union representing about 300 workers at its Port Neches, Texas, petrochemical plant to agree to job cuts, said sources familiar with the matter.

The Bangkok-based chemicals producer is seeking the elimination of 10-12 positions, which is feared be a first step to more cuts, the sources said.

“We’re a year into this pandemic and they want us to cut jobs,” one of the sources said.

An Indorama spokeswoman declined to comment on Thursday.

Indorama purchased the Port Neches plant in January 2020 from Huntsman Corp as part of US$2 billion deal for five plants.

Total employment at the plant, which manufactures propylene oxide, is about 600 people.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Leslie Adler)