Infineon CEO warms to idea of TSMC plant in Germany

Infineon CEO Reinhard Ploss on Tuesday supported the idea of Taiwan Semiconductor building a chip fabrication plant in Germany, expressing a clear preference for its technology over that of Intel.

BERLIN: Infineon CEO Reinhard Ploss on Tuesday supported the idea of Taiwan Semiconductor building a chip fabrication plant in Germany, expressing a clear preference for its technology over that of Intel.

"It would be an interesting idea to have TSMC in Germany," Ploss told reporters, while declining to comment directly on reports that the dominant contract chip manufacturer was in talks on building a plant here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)