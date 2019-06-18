Infineon launches 1.5 billion euro capital hike to help fund Cypress deal

Business

Infineon launches 1.5 billion euro capital hike to help fund Cypress deal

Infineon Technologies said on Monday it was launching an accelerated capital increase to raise 1.5 billion euros (US$1.68 billion) towards the cost of its planned acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor.

Shareholders arrive for the annual meeting of German semiconductor manufacturer Infineon in Munich
FILE PHOTO: Shareholders arrive for the annual meeting of German semiconductor manufacturer Infineon in Munich, southern Germany, February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Bookmark

FRANKFURT: Infineon Technologies said on Monday it was launching an accelerated capital increase to raise 1.5 billion euros (US$1.68 billion) towards the cost of its planned acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor.

The German chipmaker said in a statement that the offering of new shares, by way of a private placement to institutional investors, would increase its share capital by 10per cent.

Separately, the bookrunner on the deal set price guidance for the placement at 13.66 euros. Infineon shares closed earlier on Monday in Frankfurt at 14.36 euros.

Infineon said on June 3 it had agreed to buy Silicon Valley-based Cypress for US$10 billion, paying a 46per cent premium to expand into next-generation autos and Internet technologies. (US$1 = 0.8904 euros)

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark