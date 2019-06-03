Infineon to buy Cypress Semiconductors in 9 billion euros deal

Infineon has agreed to buy Cypress Semiconductors in a deal valuing the U.S. chipmaker at 9 billion euros (US$10.06 billion), including debt, the German company said on Monday.

The cash offer of US$23.85 per share represents a 46per cent premium to Cypress' share price over the last month, Infineon said.

Infineon is targeting cost synergies of 180 million euros per year by 2022 and revenue synergies of more than 1.5 billion euros in the long term.

The Germany chipmaker added that it intends to finance about 30per cent of total transaction value with equity and remainder with debt as well as cash on hand.

