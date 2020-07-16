Instagram rolls out shopping feature in US

Instagram said on Thursday it was launching a new feature that will allow users to browse and buy products from brands and creators without leaving the app.

Facebook Inc's unit said "Instagram Shop" was rolling out in the United States on Thursday and will expand globally in the next few weeks. (https://bit.ly/2DJ9WLL)

The new shopping section will be available in the 'Explore' section of the popular social media app and will get its own tab later in the year, Instagram added.

To pay for a purchase on the app, the company is also rolling out Facebook Pay on Instagram in the next few weeks in the U.S., in line with its aim to integrate payment services across all its apps.

