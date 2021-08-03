Instagram says resolved issue affecting some users

Business

Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of the Instagram logo in this picture illustration taken Mar 28, 2018. (Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)
NEW YORK: Facebook Instagram said on Monday it had resolved an issue that caused glitches for some users with its platform.

"And we're back! If you were having a hard time earlier, your account should be working normally now," Instagram said in a tweet late on Monday.

Instagram was down for nearly 6,000 users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The Facebook-owned platform said in a tweet earlier on Monday, "We know that some people are currently having issues, and we're fixing it ASAP."

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users.

Source: Reuters

