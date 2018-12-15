Intel, TPG in early talks to sell McAfee to Thoma Bravo: source

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC is in early talks to buy security software company McAfee from TPG Capital and Intel Corp for more than US$4.2 billion, CNBC reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

REUTERS: Private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC is in early talks to buy security software company McAfee from TPG Capital and Intel Corp, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Talks are at an early stage and there is no guarantee they will lead to a deal, the source said. The talks were reported earlier by CNBC.

Advertisement

Intel and TPG declined to comment, while Thoma Bravo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Intel, which paid US$7.7 billion for California-based McAfee in 2011, completed the sale of a 51 percent stake in the company to TPG at a US$4.2 billion enterprise value last year.

Thoma Bravo has been seeking to rapidly consolidate the cyber security sector.

In October, it announced a US$2.1 billion acquisition of Imperva Inc and last month announced the acquisition of another cyber security firm called Veracode from Broadcom Inc for US$950 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last month, Reuters reported that Thoma Bravo had approached Symantec Corp with a takeover offer.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)