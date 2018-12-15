Intel, TPG in talks to sell McAfee to Thoma Bravo for over US$4.2 billion: CNBC
Private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC is in early talks to buy security software company McAfee from TPG Capital and Intel Corp for more than US$4.2 billion, CNBC reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Talks may still fall apart and a deal announcement isn't expected soon, according to CNBC.
Intel, which paid US$7.7 billion for California-based McAfee in 2011, completed the sale of a 51 percent stake in the company to TPG at a US$4.2 billion enterprise value last year.
Thoma Bravo has been seeking to rapidly consolidate the cybersecurity sector.
In October, it announced a US$2.1 billion acquisition of Imperva Inc and last month announced the acquisition of another cybersecurity firm called Veracode from Broadcom Inc for US$950 million.
Last month, Reuters reported that Thoma Bravo had approached Symantec Corp with a takeover offer.
Intel declined to comment, while Thoma Bravo and TPG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)