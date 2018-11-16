Intel adds US$15 billion to its buyback program

Chipmaker Intel Corp said on Thursday its board has approved a US$15 billion increase to its share repurchase program.

The company said it had US$4.7 billion remaining under its existing repurchase authorization as of Sept. 29.

Intel said it returned about US$177 billion to stockholders through dividends and stock repurchases from 1990 through the third-quarter of 2018.

