Intel beats profit, revenue estimates

Intel Corp beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Thursday, raising hopes that a recent slump in chip demand aggravated by the U.S.-Sino trade war was easing.

REUTERS: Intel Corp beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Thursday, raising hopes that a recent slump in chip demand aggravated by the U.S.-Sino trade war was easing.

Net income fell to US$4.2 billion (£3.3 billion), or 92 cents per share, in the second quarter, from US$5 billion, or US$1.05 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue fell 3per cent to US$16.5 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned US$1.06 per share.

Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings of 89 cents per share and revenue of US$15.7 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

