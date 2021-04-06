Intel CEO to attend Biden meeting on chip supply chain

REUTERS: Intel Corp Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger will virtually attend a meeting being put together by President Joe Biden's administration for Apr 12 to discuss the semiconductor supply chain issues disrupting US automotive factories, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Reuters previously reported the meeting will include Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, and a top economic aide, Brian Deese, as well as chipmakers and automakers.

Gelsinger last month said Intel will spend US$20 billion to build two new chip factories in Arizona.

