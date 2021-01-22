Intel forecasts first-quarter revenue, profit above estimate as PC chip sales see some recovery

REUTERS: Intel on Thursday (Jan 21) forecast first-quarter revenue and profit above Wall Street expectations, continuing to benefit from high demand for laptops, PCs and servers that have powered the shift to working and playing from home.

Intel said fourth-quarter sales from its PC chip business were US$10.9 billion, compared with analyst estimates of US$9.57 billion, according to FactSet data. Data center group sales, which powered Intel's growth over the past several years, were US$6.1 billion compared with analyst estimates of US$5.48 billion, according to FactSet data.

Intel, for decades the biggest maker of computing chips for data centers and PCs, is grappling with technology delays in its manufacturing operations and said in July it was debating whether to outsource more of its 2023 product lineup. Executives are expected to give details of the decision on a conference call at 5pm ET today.

The company last week named Pat Gelsinger of VMware Inc as its incoming chief executive effective Feb 15 and on Thursday did not give a full-year sales forecast as it has in years past.

Intel is one of the few remaining semiconductor companies that both designs and manufactures its products, with rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices long ago having turned to outside contract factories such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co to make their chips.

After struggling with delays with its 10-nanometer chipmaking technology, Intel lost its lead in making the smallest most power efficient chips to TSMC and Samsung Electronics. Analysts believe setbacks to Intel's next generation of 7-nanometer chipmaking technology disclosed in July all but ensured the gap could persist for years to come.

Intel regained some momentum in the PC market, with volumes of PC chips rising 33per cent, a greater increase than the overall PC market shipment rise of 26per cent in the same quarter, according to data from IDC.

The chipmaker said it expects adjusted sales of US$17.5 billion and adjusted earnings per share of US$1.10, compared with analysts' average estimates of US$16.06 billion and 93 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of US$20 billion, beating estimates of US$17.5 billion.

