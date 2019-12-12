Intel hires former GlobalFoundries, IBM chip executive

Intel Corp has hired Gary Patton, according to an internal Intel memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Before joining Intel, Patton had been chief technology officer at GlobalFoundries and spent more than a decade in the chip unit at International Business Machines Corp .

The hiring follows several other notable executives that Intel has lured away from competitors, including Jim Keller, who oversees the company's computing chip architectures, and Raja M. Koduri, who is overseeing graphics chips. Both came from rival Advanced Micro Devices . Intel, which was known in Silicon Valley for promoting heavily from within, also hired Murthy Renduchintala from Qualcomm Inc .

Patton will join Intel as corporate vice president and general manager of design enablement. He will report to Mike Mayberry, Intel's chief technology officer.

Patton is known in the industry for his ability to translate research and development into practice inside chip factories. Eight years of his decade at IBM was spent overseeing the company's 1,600-person semiconductor research and development team, according to his LinkedIn profile.

A GlobalFoundries spokeswoman did not immediately return a request for comment.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San FranciscoEditing by Chris Reese and Cynthia Osterman)