Intel raises annual sales, profit forecast

Intel Corp raised its annual sales and adjusted profit forecast on Thursday as a global shift to remote work continued to fuel demand for its data center chips that power internet-based services. The company said it now expects annual revenue of US$75.3 billion and adjusted earnings of US$4.90 per share, compared with its previous forecast of US$75 billion and US$4.85 per share.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp's logo is seen on their "smart building" in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, Israel December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Stephen Nellis; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

