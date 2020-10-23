Intel raises annual sales, profit forecast

Intel Corp raised its annual sales and adjusted profit forecast on Thursday as a global shift to remote work continued to fuel demand for its data center chips that power internet-based services. The company said it now expects annual revenue of US$75.3 billion and adjusted earnings of US$4.90 per share, compared with its previous forecast of US$75 billion and US$4.85 per share.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Stephen Nellis; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

