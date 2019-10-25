Intel raises full year revenue forecast, shares up 8per cent

Intel Corp raised its full-year revenue forecast on Thursday, easing concerns about a long-drawn slowdown in demand that has also been fueled by the U.S.-China trade war.

The chipmaker's shares were up 7.9per cent at US$56.36 in extended trading.

Results of the Santa Clara, California-based Intel has come as a relief to the semiconductor industry after dour forecasts from two major chipmakers earlier this week aggravated concerns.

After years of acquisitions outside its core area of processing chips under previous leaders, Intel Chief Executive Officer Bob Swan has set a goal of becoming more disciplined about spending, slowing investments in areas like memory chips and shedding struggling businesses.

Earlier in July, Intel sold its modem business to Apple Inc in a deal valued at US$1 billion.

The company now expects fiscal year 2019 revenue of US$71 billion, up from its earlier forecast of US$69.5 billion.

Revenue in Intel's client computing business, which caters to PC makers and is the biggest contributor to sales, fell 5per cent to US$9.7 billion, but still beat FactSet estimates of US$9.60 billion.

Revenue from its higher-margin data center business rose 4per cent to US$6.4 billion in the quarter, while analysts were expecting revenue of US$5.62 billion, according to FactSet.

Intel forecast fourth-quarter revenue of US$19.2 billion, and adjusted earnings of US$1.24 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of US$18.82 billion and a profit of US$1.21 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Intel recorded a flat growth in net revenue at US$19.19 billion, beating estimates of US$18.05 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned US$1.42 per share, above estimates of US$1.24 per share.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Shailesh Kuber)