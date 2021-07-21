Intel raises to US$600 million planned Costa Rica chip plant investment

SAN JOSE: Intel Costa Rica said on Wednesday that it almost doubled a proposed investment in a micro chip plant in the Central American country to US$600 million, and aims to triple the number of new jobs created over the coming months.

High demand for chips led the United States-based technology giant to increase the investment from the US$350 million initially announced in December, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alvaro Murillo in San Jose; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)