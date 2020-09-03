Intel releases new laptop chips to confront rising rivals

LONDON: Intel Corp on Wednesday (Sep 2) unveiled "Tiger Lake," the 11th generation version of its flagship chip for laptops.

The company said the chips use a new manufacturing technique and other tweaks that will make them more powerful at tasks such as using artificial intelligence to reduce background noise during video calls.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company said it worked with laptop makers including Dell Technologies and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and that there will be 50 different machines from different makers available for the holiday shopping season.

The Tiger Lake processors come as Intel, one of the few chip companies that both designs and makes its own chips, has struggled with manufacturing delays.

The company has started to lose market share to rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices Inc that use outside manufacturers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

