Intel's cloud growth lifts shares, fires up other chipmakers

Intel Corp's shares rose 5per cent on Friday after demand from data centers fired up the chipmaker's cloud business and allayed concerns of market share loss to rival AMD , lifting shares across the sector.

REUTERS: Intel Corp's shares rose 5per cent on Friday after demand from data centers fired up the chipmaker's cloud business and allayed concerns of market share loss to rival AMD , lifting shares across the sector.

At least seven brokerages raised their price targets on Intel's stock, with J.P.Morgan making the most aggressive move by boosting its target by US$12 to US$80, well above the median price target of US$64.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Revenue at Intel's data center business jumped 19per cent and sales to cloud computing providers were up 48per cent year-over-year in the fourth quarter.

"We think Intel is benefiting from an improving macro economic climate versus company specific improvements at this time," RBC Capital Markets analyst Mitch Steves said, adding that he expects strong quarters from data center rivals AMD and Nvidia .

Shares of AMD, which will report earnings next week, rose 1per cent to a record high. Nvidia shares were also up 1.5per cent.

Major chipmakers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) and Texas Instruments have also given upbeat forecasts this month, cementing hopes of a rebound in the market that fell nearly 12per cent in 2019, according to research firm Gartner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Intel has been facing a shortage of PC-centric chips and has struggled with delays on its 10nm chip making technology, losing its lead to rival TSMC.

AMD has partnered with TSMC to launch several new products based on the smaller 7nm design and take market share from Intel, particularly in areas such as 5G, automotive and artificial intelligence.

"We continue to expect competitive headwinds to impact Intel's server and PC CPU strongholds over the next few quarters, as AMD continues its onslaught on Intel's hegemony," Morningstar analysts said.

Intel said it would release nine 10nm products this year and launch its lead 7nm product next year.

"This is good news, as Intel will need 10nm products to remain competitive," KeyBanc analysts said.

Analysts expect 2020 to be a year of growth from chipmakers fueled by the "new data economy" that includes 5G, artificial intelligence, autonomous driving and internet of things.

Shares of other chipmakers such as Lam Research Corp and Applied Materials also rose more than 1per cent.

(Reporting by Neha Malara and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)