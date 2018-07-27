Intel's data center business misses estimates, shares fall

REUTERS: Intel Corp missed analysts' estimates for its closely watched data center business on Thursday as it faced stiff competition from rival Advanced Micro Devices Inc , sending its shares down 3 percent in extended trading.

Revenue from Intel's higher-margin data center business rose 26.9 percent to US$5.55 billion in the second quarter, but analysts had been expecting revenue of US$5.63 billion, according to financial and data analytics firm FactSet.

AMD, which has been gaining ground over its larger rival with its new server chips, beat estimates for quarterly profit and revenue on Wednesday, powered by its EPYC server processors.

Intel's net income rose to US$5.01 billion, or US$1.05 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from US$2.81 billion, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier. https://bit.ly/2mLLApb

Excluding items, the company earned US$1.04 per share, beating expectations of 96 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company benefited from a stabilizing PC market, where worldwide PC shipments grew for the first time in six years, according to research firm Gartner.

Revenue in Intel's client computing business, which caters to PC makers and is still the biggest contributor to sales, rose 6.3 percent to US$8.73 billion, beating FactSet estimates of US$8.48 billion.

Intel forecast current-quarter revenue of US$18.1 billion, plus or minus US$500 million, and adjusted earnings of US$1.15 per share, plus or minus 5 cents.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of US$17.60 billion and a profit of US$1.08 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net revenue rose 14.9 percent to US$16.96 billion, above estimates of US$16.77 billion.

The company is in the midst of a CEO search following the ouster of Brian Krzanich last month after an investigation found he had a consensual relationship with an employee in breach of company policy.

Chief Financial Officer Robert Swan is currently acting as its interim CEO.

Shares in the Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker which have gained 13 percent so far this year, were last down 2.7 percent at US$50.75 after the bell on Thursday.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Anil D'Silva)