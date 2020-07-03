Intel to invest US$253 million in Reliance's digital unit
Reliance Industries Ltd said on Friday that Intel Corp would buy a 0.39per cent stake in its digital unit, Jio Platforms, for 18.95 billion rupees (US$253.55 million).
BENGALURU: Reliance Industries Ltd said on Friday that Intel Corp would buy a 0.39per cent stake in its digital unit, Jio Platforms, for 18.95 billion rupees (US$253.55 million).
Including Intel's investment, Jio Platforms will have raised a total of 1.18 trillion rupees from investors.
(US$1 = 74.7400 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)