Intel to invest US$253 million in Reliance's digital unit

Reliance Industries Ltd said on Friday that Intel Corp would buy a 0.39per cent stake in its digital unit, Jio Platforms, for 18.95 billion rupees (US$253.55 million).

Including Intel's investment, Jio Platforms will have raised a total of 1.18 trillion rupees from investors.

(US$1 = 74.7400 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)