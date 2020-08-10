Interactive Brokers to pay US$38 million in series of regulatory settlements: SEC

Interactive Brokers LLC will pay US$38 million to U.S. regulators to resolve charges the firm repeatedly failed to file key reports and to settle charges related to anti-money laundering failures, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said in a statement on Monday.

WASHINGTON: Interactive Brokers LLC will pay US$38 million to U.S. regulators to resolve charges the firm repeatedly failed to file key reports and to settle charges related to anti-money laundering failures, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said in a statement on Monday.

The firm will pay a US$11.5 million for charges it repeatedly failed to file suspicious activity reports for U.S. microcap securities trades executed for customers, the SEC said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In parallel actions, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said they had agreements with Interactive Brokers related to anti-money laundering failures in which the broker-dealer agreed to pay penalties of US$15 million and US$11.5 million, respectively, the statement said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Chris Prentice in Washington)