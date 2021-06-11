Internal data from breach circulating online: CD Projekt

WARSAW: Internal company data leaked during a February security breach is now being circulated on the internet, Polish video games maker CD Projekt said in a statement published on Thursday (Jun 10).

The attack, which compromised some of its internal systems including the source code to its much-hyped game Cyberpunk 2077, dealt another blow to the Warsaw-based business after the game's launch was beset by glitches.

"We are not yet able to confirm the exact contents of the data in question, though we believe it may include current/former employee and contractor details in addition to data related to our games," the statement said.

It added that the company couldn't confirm whether or not the data has been manipulated or tampered with since the breach.

Separately, video game maker Electronic Arts Inc said on Thursday that it is investigating a recent data breach, where some of its game source code and related tools were stolen.