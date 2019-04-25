Interserve finance chief resigns weeks after rescue deal

Britain's troubled outsourcer Interserve Group Ltd said on Wednesday its finance chief Mark Whiteling had resigned after being in the post since Oct. 2017.

Whiteling's resignation comes weeks after the debt-laden company was placed in administration following a rescue plan that was rejected by its shareholders.

The statement confirms Sky News report that said Whiteling resigned to pursue his non-executive career.

