Interserve finance chief resigns weeks after rescue deal

Business

Interserve finance chief resigns weeks after rescue deal

Britain's troubled outsourcer Interserve Group Ltd said on Wednesday its finance chief Mark Whiteling had resigned after being in the post since Oct. 2017.

FILE PHOTO: The Interserve logo is seen on a flag at Interserve offices in Twyford
FILE PHOTO: The Interserve logo is seen on a flag at Interserve offices in Twyford, Britain January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Bookmark

REUTERS: Britain's troubled outsourcer Interserve Group Ltd said on Wednesday its finance chief Mark Whiteling had resigned after being in the post since Oct. 2017.

Whiteling's resignation comes weeks after the debt-laden company was placed in administration following a rescue plan that was rejected by its shareholders.

The statement confirms Sky News report that said Whiteling resigned to pursue his non-executive career.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark