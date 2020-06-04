Intesa CEO says state-backed FCA loan crucial to protect Italy's economy

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

A 6.3 billion euro (US$7 billion) state-backed loan for Fiat Chrysler (FCA) financed by Intesa Sanpaolo is crucial to safeguard Italy's economy, the head of the country's biggest bank said.

The loan for FCA, which will be 80per cent guaranteed by the state through credit export agency SACE, has stirred controversy in Italy as the car maker, which has moved its legal headquarters to the Netherlands, advances towards a merger with Peugeot-owner PSA .

Speaking on Corriere TV, Intesa CEO Carlo Messina said the loan was essential to protect a sector which accounts for 6per cent of Italy's national output, as its terms tie the financing to payments for employees and suppliers, as well as investments.

"With this transaction we're supporting a key sector of the economy, its suppliers and employment," Messina said.

"It's a key plank (of efforts) to safeguard (the economy in) the current phase, if we don't support sectors which are crucial to GDP such as automotive and construction ... instead of a 10per cent GDP contraction we'll have a 15per cent drop," he added.

