Investa delays vote on Blackstone offer to mull last-minute US$2.4 billion bid

SYDNEY: Australian office landlord Investa Office Fund said on Wednesday it is adjourning a planned shareholder meeting that was set to vote on a takeover by Blackstone Group while it mulls the attractiveness of a higher rival bid.

Canada's Oxford Properties Group lobbed a last-minute AUS$3.3 billion (US$2.4 billion) offer on Tuesday, AUS$90 million higher than Blackstone's. Investa said in a statement the meeting, set for Thursday, would be adjourned so that offer could be considered.

Blackstone, in a letter to Investa that was seen by Reuters, said the Oxford offer was "not a superior proposal" and that it reserved its rights to terminate its bid and claim a break fee if the meeting were to be adjourned and Oxford's offer deemed better.

