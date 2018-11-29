Investigators search Deutsche Bank offices on money laundering allegations

FRANKFURT: Roughly 170 criminal police officers, prosecutors and tax inspectors on Thursday (Nov 29) searched six Deutsche Bank offices in and around Frankfurt on money laundering allegations, the public prosecutor said in a statement.

The investigations are directed against two Deutsche Bank staff members who are alleged to have helped clients set up off-shore firms to launder money gained from criminal deeds, the prosecutor said.

Deutsche Bank was not immediately available for comment.

Its shares lost 3 per cent at 0923 GMT.

