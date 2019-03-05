Investor Barington pushes L Brands for Victoria's Secret spinoff

Barington Capital on Tuesday urged U.S. consumer products group L Brands to break itself up by separating its Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works businesses from the company, in an effort to improve financial performance.

REUTERS: Barington Capital on Tuesday urged U.S. consumer products group L Brands to break itself up by separating its Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works businesses from the company, in an effort to improve financial performance.

The activist shareholder, in a letter to L Brands' chairman, said the company should retain a financial adviser to help explore options including a spinoff of Victoria's Secret or an initial public offering of Bath & Body Works.

Advertisement

"The Company has significantly underperformed its peers and the market as a whole," Barington said.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)