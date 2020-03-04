Investor Stroll eyes sharing Formula One tech with Aston Martin road cars

Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, who is investing in carmaker Aston Martin , sees the opportunity to share Formula One technology with the firm's range of road cars, he said on Wednesday.

"I feel Aston has really missed having a mid-engine program, having that DNA in their racing, in their blood and now with the opportunity of returning to a works Formula One team for 2021 to be able to share technology from our Formula One team with our road car projects," he said.

"I think this is the final cherry on the cake that Aston Martin really needed to complete its range and come back to its roots of racing."

(Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Paul Sandle)