Investors rush to fixed income funds amid bond rally - BofA

LONDON: Investors kept on injecting more cash into fixed income funds, BofA's latest fund flow statistics showed on Friday, amid a bond rally which pushed 10-year U.S. government bond yields below 1.3per cent.

Bond funds attracted US$18.4 billion in the week to Wednesday, the highest inflow since February, the U.S. investment bank said, citing EPFR data. Flows into cash amounted to US$10.5 billion, US$6.8 billion went into stocks and US$0.1 billion flew out of gold.

The data was collected a day before a major rally in bonds on Thursday which saw the U.S. 10 year benchmark touch a low of 1.25per cent, a level not seen since February as investors sensed cracks in the economic recovery.

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)