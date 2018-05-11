Iran says Airbus to announce its decision on selling planes to Tehran soon: Fars

ANKARA: Iran said on Friday had asked Europe's Airbus to announce whether it would go ahead with its plane deal with Tehran after President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of Iran's international nuclear deal.

"Airbus will announce its decision in the coming days ... no down payment has been made by Iran to the plane makers for future deliveries," senior advisor to Iran's Roads and Urban Development Minister Asghar Fakhrieh-Kashan told the semi-official Fars news agency.

On May 8, Trump pulled the United States out of the 2015 accord with Iran, raising the risk of conflict in the Middle East, upsetting European allies and casting uncertainty over global oil supplies.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Catherine Evans)