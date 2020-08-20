Iraq is open for US business, prime minister says; Trump eyes oil prospects

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said U.S. companies were involved in many prospects in Iraq's oil business, as Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi declared his country open for American business and investment.

Trump told reporters before a meeting with the Iraqi leader that the U.S. military had very few troops left in Iraq, but was there to help the country if neighboring Iran should do anything.

