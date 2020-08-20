Iraq is open for US business, prime minister says; Trump eyes oil prospects

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said U.S. companies were involved in many prospects in Iraq's oil business, as Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi declared his country open for American business and investment.

U.S. President Trump meets with Iraq&apos;s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi at the White House in
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi as a translator looks on in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Trump told reporters before a meeting with the Iraqi leader that the U.S. military had very few troops left in Iraq, but was there to help the country if neighboring Iran should do anything.

