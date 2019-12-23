Irish court rules Ryanair COO can move to rival easyJet

The Irish High Court on Monday rejected Ryanair's attempt to prevent operations chief Peter Bellew from joining rival easyJet until 2021, saying a 12-month non-compete clause was unenforceable.

"I find that the restraint on employment in any capacity... has not been shown to be justifiable," Judge Senan Allen said in a ruling.

