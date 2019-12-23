Irish court rules Ryanair COO can move to rival easyJet
DUBLIN: The Irish High Court on Monday rejected Ryanair's attempt to prevent operations chief Peter Bellew from joining rival easyJet until 2021, saying a 12-month non-compete clause was unenforceable.
"I find that the restraint on employment in any capacity... has not been shown to be justifiable," Judge Senan Allen said in a ruling.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Louise Heavens)