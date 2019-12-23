Irish court rules Ryanair COO can move to rival easyJet

Business

The Irish High Court on Monday rejected Ryanair's attempt to prevent operations chief Peter Bellew from joining rival easyJet until 2021, saying a 12-month non-compete clause was unenforceable.

FILE PHOTO: Peter Bellew, former COO of Ryanair leaves the Four Courts in Dublin
FILE PHOTO: Peter Bellew, former Chief Operating Officer of Ryanair, leaves the Four Courts in Dublin after the opening day of Ryanair's High Court Action to prevent him from joining its competitor Easyjet as COO in January, Dublin, Ireland December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Lorraine O'Sullivan

"I find that the restraint on employment in any capacity... has not been shown to be justifiable," Judge Senan Allen said in a ruling.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

