IRS looking into Uber 2013-14 tax returns

Uber Technologies Inc is currently under a federal income tax examination by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for tax years 2013 and 2014, the ride-hailing company said in a filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1543151/000162828019007524/0001628280-19-007524-index.htm) on Tuesday.

REUTERS: Uber Technologies Inc is currently under a federal income tax examination by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for tax years 2013 and 2014, the ride-hailing company said in a filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1543151/000162828019007524/0001628280-19-007524-index.htm) on Tuesday.

The company also said it is also under examination by various state and foreign tax authorities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Uber's shares, which closed up 2per cent on Monday, were trading down 1per cent in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)