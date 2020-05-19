Israel linked to cyberattack on Iranian port: Washington Post

WASHINGTON: Israel appears to be behind a cyberattack earlier this month on computers at Iran's Shahid Rajaee port that caused massive backups on waterways and roads leading to the facility, the Washington Post reported on Monday.

Citing unnamed U.S. and foreign government officials, the Post said the May 9 disruption of Iranian computers was presumably in retaliation for an earlier attempted cyberattack on rural water distribution systems in Israel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Israeli Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters on the Post report.

The managing director of Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization, Mohammad Rastad, told Iran's ILNA news agency last week that the cyberattack did not penetrate the organization's computers and was only able to infiltrate and damage a number of private operating systems.

A foreign government security official said, however, the attack was "highly accurate" and the damage to the Iranian port was more serious than described in official Iranian accounts, according to the Post.

The Post reported on May 8 that Iran was linked to the attempted cyberattack on the Israeli water network in April. The intrusion was detected and thwarted before significant damage was done, the Post said, citing officials familiar with the incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Stephen Coates)