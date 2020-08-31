Israel's Elbit Systems wins US Army contract worth up to US$79 million

Israeli defence company Elbit Systems said on Monday its U.S. subsidiary won a contract to supply the U.S. Army with gunner hand stations, commander hand stations and circuit cards for the Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle.

The contract, worth up to US$79 million, will be carried out over five years. An initial purchase order of US$26 million followed by a purchase order of US$12 million have been issued the contract.

The gunner hand stations enable crew members to target and fire, and work in collaboration with the commander hand stations that drive the vehicles' turret. The circuit cards provide processing and power supply to the hand station units.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Rami Ayyub)