Israel's Wix.com fourth-quarter profit down less than forecast, sees rise in 2020 revenue

TEL AVIV: Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported a smaller than expected decline in profit in the fourth quarter and forecast a rise of about 25 per cent in 2020 revenue.

It reported on Thursday (Feb 20) quarterly net profit of 39 cents a share excluding one-time items, compared with 42 cents a year earlier. Revenue grew 19 per cent to US$204.6 million.

Analysts were forecasting adjusted EPS of 31 cents on revenue of US$205.6 million, according I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Israel-based Wix offers free basic features for setting up websites but users must pay for extra services such as shopping carts, individual web addresses and site traffic analysis.

For 2020 Wix sees revenue of US$946-US$956 million, up 24 per cent-26 per cent from 2019.

For the first quarter it estimates revenue of US$215-US$217 million, up 23 per cent-25 per cent from a year earlier.



