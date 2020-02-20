Israel's Wix.com sees 2020 revenue reaching almost US$1 billion

TEL AVIV: Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported a smaller-than-expected decline in fourth-quarter net profit and forecast a revenue rise of about 25 per cent this year to nearly US$1 billion as it expands into the professional web creator market.

Israel-based Wix reported on Thursday a quarterly net profit of 39 cents a share excluding one-time items (adjusted EPS), compared with 42 cents a year earlier. Revenue grew 19 per cent to US$204.6 million.

Analysts were forecasting adjusted EPS of 31 cents on revenue of US$205.6 million, according I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Wix offers free basic features for setting up websites but users must pay for extra services such as shopping carts, individual web addresses and site traffic analysis.

The company added a net 89,000 premium subscribers in the October-December period to reach 4.5 million paying customers, up 13 per cent over a year earlier. Wix has 165 million registered users, up 16 per cent from 2018.

Chief Financial Officer Lior Shemesh said the conversion rate to paying customers has increased each year since Wix became a full operating system to run small businesses' websites and not just a website builder.

Earlier this month, Wix launched its Editor X product as it targets professional web designers and agencies, which the firm thinks will help drive growth this year. It plans to launch a number of new products and technologies in 2020.

"The majority of web development is being done by professionals," Wix President Nir Zohar told Reuters. "We understand that in order to expand we need to go deeper in actually customising this suite of products that fits their exact needs."

For 2020 Wix, which has seen its shares rise 27 per cent so far this year after a 35 per cent jump in 2019, expects revenue of US$946 million to US$956 million, up 24 per cent to 26 per cent from 2019.

For the first quarter it estimates revenue of US$215 million to US$217 million, up 23 per cent to 25 per cent from a year earlier.

Analysts expect revenue of US$954 million this year, according I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Shemesh said revenue should surpass US$1 billion next year, while collections - which are sales that get recognised over a number of quarters - are expected to top US$1 billion in 2020.

Free cash flow, which rose 25 per cent in 2019 to US$127.5 million, is expected to reach US$155 million to US$162 million in 2020.

